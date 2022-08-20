Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,611 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 584.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:OMFL opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77.

