IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after buying an additional 427,524 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,415,000 after buying an additional 292,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,312,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,431,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.27.

Insider Activity

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,521,350. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPGP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

