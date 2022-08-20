IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $2,045,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 141.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at $765,540,659.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,521,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark cut their price objective on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.43.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $99.40 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.27.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

