iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

