iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 300,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 63,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.43. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $86.71.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.