iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,462 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 111.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 23,003 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,943,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GSG stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.