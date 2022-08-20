ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ITT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after acquiring an additional 669,698 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 371,011 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,349,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,934,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 1,490.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after purchasing an additional 236,371 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

ITT Stock Down 2.3 %

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

ITT Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

