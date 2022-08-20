IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $12.65 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.51.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IVERIC bio

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Articles

