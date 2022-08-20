Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

JKHY has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.13.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $204.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.61 and a 200-day moving average of $187.61. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after buying an additional 39,735 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

