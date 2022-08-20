JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Frederic Simon Sells 45,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,093,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,702,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,618,877.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

JFrog Stock Down 4.3 %

FROG stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Get JFrog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FROG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

JFrog Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,092,000 after purchasing an additional 387,009 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in JFrog by 1,375.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at $50,188,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $62,826,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after buying an additional 302,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.