John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 118,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 529.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $32,313.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,273.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $118.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.27 and a 200 day moving average of $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

See Also

