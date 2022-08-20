Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Cut by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $169.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.43 and a 200-day moving average of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

