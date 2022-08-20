Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lifted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $50,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after buying an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.54. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.