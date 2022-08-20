JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESAB. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12. ESAB has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $58.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

ESAB Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

