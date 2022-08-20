KBC Group NV Has $584.22 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,255 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $584,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,509. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 123.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.39 and a 200 day moving average of $134.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

