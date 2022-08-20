Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kemper were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMPR opened at $48.75 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -22.55%.

In other Kemper news, Director Jason N. Gorevic acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,977. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

