KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $6.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on A. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.18.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $137.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.66. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,836 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.