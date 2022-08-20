KeyCorp Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $13.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.85. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.45 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.32.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $211.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.23. The company has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after purchasing an additional 331,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after acquiring an additional 205,858 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after acquiring an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

