Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s current price.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $176.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cynosure Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,787.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,160,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,966,000 after purchasing an additional 265,572 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

