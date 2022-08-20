Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $193.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $176.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

