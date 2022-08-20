Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 36,664 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,808,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $87.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

