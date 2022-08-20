Lakeside Advisors INC. Sells 1,110 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lakeside Advisors INC. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,928 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 27.2% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $286.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

