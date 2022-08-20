Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lantheus were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 80,665 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 193,585 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,534,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNTH opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $85.26.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $31,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $31,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,251 shares of company stock valued at $575,133. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

