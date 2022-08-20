Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

LPI opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.28. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 3.53.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,853,000 after acquiring an additional 144,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 35,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

