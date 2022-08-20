Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 124.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after buying an additional 1,120,660 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 123.92, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

