Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Lincoln National Trading Down 2.8 %

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.