Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $117.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.