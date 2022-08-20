Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Livent by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of LTHM opened at $28.57 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Livent to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.03.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

