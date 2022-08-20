Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on LOW. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $211.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after buying an additional 331,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after buying an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

