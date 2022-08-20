Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.15. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.52 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.

NYSE:LOW opened at $211.36 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.23.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

