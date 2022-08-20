Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.52 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.32.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $211.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.