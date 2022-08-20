Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $250.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.

NYSE LOW opened at $211.36 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.23. The stock has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

