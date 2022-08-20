Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Position Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after purchasing an additional 657,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,845,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,447,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after buying an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,824,000 after buying an additional 238,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,462,000 after buying an additional 108,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $51.87 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

