Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 199,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,271.5% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Raymond James lowered Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of MAIN opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.30%.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

