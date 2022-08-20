Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

MRVI opened at $24.48 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52.

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.