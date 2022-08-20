Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.82. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Mattel by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

