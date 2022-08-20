Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.68. Maverix Metals shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 624 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Maverix Metals Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 17.91. The firm has a market cap of $524.56 million, a PE ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50.

Maverix Metals Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maverix Metals

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 62.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,763,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,158,000 after purchasing an additional 499,070 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth $1,798,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 253,800 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 875.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 191,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 172,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 138,398 shares during the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

