Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after purchasing an additional 711,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702,693 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,845,000 after acquiring an additional 409,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,255,000 after acquiring an additional 269,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 178,361 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE MPW opened at $15.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.