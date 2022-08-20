Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

Medicenna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MDNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 1,452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27,228 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 66,665 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 359.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 109,550 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,300 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

