Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $5.53

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $5.69. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 26,550 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MLCO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. CICC Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 973,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 79,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,962 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

