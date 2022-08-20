Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,871,000 after buying an additional 85,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,716,000 after buying an additional 1,036,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,421,000 after buying an additional 220,249 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Howard L. Lance purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mercury Systems news, Director Howard L. Lance purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $844,456.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,036 shares of company stock valued at $667,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 269.65, a P/E/G ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

