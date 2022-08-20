MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 168,478 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 78,610 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 64,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFM opened at $5.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $7.34.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

(Get Rating)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.