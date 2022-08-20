MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average of $78.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.63. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.23 and a twelve month high of $86.27.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

