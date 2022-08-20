MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Shares Gap Up to $15.35

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $15.76. MGIC Investment shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 5,804 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,227,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768,606 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

