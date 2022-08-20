Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 799,446 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 47,146 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $246,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam raised its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Shares of MSFT opened at $286.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

