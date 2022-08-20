Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,579 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,149,038,000 after acquiring an additional 652,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $286.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.