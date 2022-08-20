Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740,438 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 77,519 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 9.2% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $844,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam increased its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $286.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.42. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

