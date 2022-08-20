MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR opened at $283.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.62. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.25.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

