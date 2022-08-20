MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Price Performance
Shares of MSTR opened at $283.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.62. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.