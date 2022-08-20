Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel Acquires 40,000 Shares

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.91. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1,195.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 22nd.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

