Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,130 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $17,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 22.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,124,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Stock Performance

MIME opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mimecast Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

(Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Articles

